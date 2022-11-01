Tamil Nadu rains live updates | Water stagnation in 40 locations in Chennai, 19 trees uprooted 

Following heavy rain, authorities have declared holiday for schools and colleges in about nine districts on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses are plying as per their normal weekday services, though officials have said crowds are low. A scene at Mogappair West in Chennai on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Overnight rains lashed Chennai, its neighbouring districts and other regions of Tamil Nadu and rainfall continued on Tuesday as well, leading to inundation in parts of the State capital and nearby areas.

The Chennai Corporation has launched a helpline no: 1913 to enable city residents to report for any civic issues during the rains. Flood control room landline numbers for the Corporation in Ripon Buildings are 044-25619206, 044-25619207 and 044-25619208.

Here are the latest updates:

11.55 pm

CM Stalin reviews works

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chairs a virtual meeting in his camp office in Chennai to review the works being undertaken in view of the northeast monsoon ¬ Dennis S. Jesudasan

11.45 am

19 trees uprooted, stagnation at 40 places

The Chennai Corporation on Tuesday, received several complaints about water stagnation in 40 locations in the 15 zones of the city. As many as 25 locations have been cleared on Tuesday.

The Corporation has also installed motor pumps at 124 low-lying areas to prevent water stagnation. As many as 19 trees have been uprooted

Several areas where storm water drains were completed did not have waterlogging .Many arterial stretches in flood-prone areas such as T. Nagar, Adyar and Kodambakkam did not have water stagnation on Tuesday.

The northern parts of Chennai received higher amount of rainfall on Tuesday, officials said. More than 22,000 workers have been deployed to remove debris clogging the silt catch pit along storm water drains.— Aloysius Xavier Lopez

11.35 am

Forecast

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai in its now cast issued every three hours at 9.55 a.m. has forcast moderate rain with thunderstorm and lighting over isolated places in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai districts. — Deepa H. Ramakrishnan

11.30 am

With no shelters, office-goers wait at the Tidel Park bus stop in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

Tough time for office-goers

Many office-goers had a tough time to reach their destination either by their two-wheelers or cars as rain water flooded the roads of the city that has seen nearly continuous rainfall since late Monday evening.

The city witnessed flooding on arterial roads such as General Patterson Road, Walltax Road, Eldams Road, Anna Salai and other places as well. Pedestrians also had difficulties in moving from one place to another due to the water inundation on the roads. — R. Sivaraman

11.15 am

Electricity supply unaffected so far

According to TANGEDCO officials, there were no reports of disruption in electricity supply in the city.

The services has also not been disrupted in major parts of the city despite heavy rains, officials said. TANGEDCO officials have been to directed to report to duty at their section offices

Separately, department officials have been creating awareness about the precautionary measures to be taken by residents, through social media to residents welfare associations, to avoid electrocution — R. Srikanth

11.00 am

1,500 MTC buses operated in Chennai

Despite the heavy rains lashing the city, public transport comprising buses, suburban and Metro trains, are, as of now, being operated normally, without any disruptions. — R. Srikanth

10.00 am

Metro services normal

Chennai Metro Rail services have been operated as per the schedule and have not been affected by the rains so far. According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited, the service began as usual at 5 a.m. and till 10.30 a.m. It has been operated without any issue. — Sunitha Sekar

9.45 am

Corporation authorities inspects areas

Greater Chennai Corporation authorities inspected several areas and said that there was no rain water stagnation in localities including KK Nagar-Rajamannar Salai, and subways like Ganesapuram in view of preparatory measures and storm water drain work. Flood monitoring cameras have been installed by authorities in localities vulnerable to flooding.

9.00 am

Inundation in parts of Chennai

Overnight rains lashed Chennai, its neighbouring districts leading to inundation in parts of the State capital and nearby areas.

Several stretches in and around the arterial Anna Salai, the congested localities of north Chennai including parts of Pulianthope and neighbourhoods tucked away in southern parts of the city and suburbs witnessed waterlogging, resulting in traffic congestion and slow movement of vehicles.

8.30 am

Holiday in four taluks of Tiruvannamalai district

The District Collector has declared holiday for schools and colleges in Cheyyar, Vandavasi, Chetpet and Vembakkam taluks of Tiruvannamalai district due to rain.

7.50 am

Holiday declared in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur districts

Holiday declared for schools and colleges in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts in view of rain. Holiday for schools in Thanjavur. Authorities declare holiday for schools in Mayiladuthurai district as well due due to heavy rain.

7.30 am

MeT forecasts heavy rains across T.N.

The Met department has forecast heavy to very heavy rains over a few places in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem districts.

Similarly, a few places in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Namakkal and Tiruchi districts of Tamil Nadu. Puducherry and Karaikal too are likely to witness heavy rains.

( With inputs from PTI)