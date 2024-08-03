Paris Olympics double-medallist Manu Bhaker will look to add a historic third medal to the two bronze she already won, when she participates in the women’s 25m pistol event on August 3, 2024.

Bhaker had qualified in second place in the qualification round yesterday, in which fellow Indian Esha Singh missed out.

Today, there will also be Indians featuring in golf, skeet, archery, sailing and boxing. Deepika Kumari is one notable name among these, who will play in the round of 16 of the women’s archery singles event. Should she make it through, the quarterfinal, semifinal and final will all be held today.

Day 7 was a relatively good day for the Indian contingent with Lakshya Sen making the semifinal of the badminton men’s singles, Manu Bhaker acing the 25m pistol qualification and the Indian hockey team beating Australia.

