Live

Paris Olympics Day 8 LIVE updates: Manu Bhaker in contention for historic hat-trick of medals

Bhaker had finished in second place in the qualification round; archer Deepika Kumari can go all the way today

Updated - August 03, 2024 10:28 am IST

Published - August 03, 2024 10:27 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Manu Bhaker shows her two bronze medals in Paris Olympic 2024 in Chateauroux shooting range in France

Manu Bhaker shows her two bronze medals in Paris Olympic 2024 in Chateauroux shooting range in France | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

Paris Olympics double-medallist Manu Bhaker will look to add a historic third medal to the two bronze she already won, when she participates in the women’s 25m pistol event on August 3, 2024.

Bhaker had qualified in second place in the qualification round yesterday, in which fellow Indian Esha Singh missed out.

ALSO READ: Indian archers Dhiraj and Ankita make a bit of history despite finishing fourth

Today, there will also be Indians featuring in golf, skeet, archery, sailing and boxing. Deepika Kumari is one notable name among these, who will play in the round of 16 of the women’s archery singles event. Should she make it through, the quarterfinal, semifinal and final will all be held today.

Day 7 was a relatively good day for the Indian contingent with Lakshya Sen making the semifinal of the badminton men’s singles, Manu Bhaker acing the 25m pistol qualification and the Indian hockey team beating Australia.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics day 7 highlights

Follow all the action here:

  • August 03, 2024 10:28
    Indians in action on August 3, 2024 — Day 8

    Shooting

    Women’s Skeet Qualification (Day 1): Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan — 12.30 pm Women’s 25m Pistol (Medal round): Manu Bhaker — 1.00 pm 

    Archery

    Women’s Individual (1/8 Eliminations): Deepika Kumari vs Michelle Kroppen (Germany) — 1.52 pm Women’s Individual (1/8 Eliminations): Bhajan Kaur vs Diananda Choirunisa (Indonesia) — 2.05 pm 

    Sailing

    Men’s Dinghy Opening Series (Race 5): Vishnu Saravanan — 3.45 pm Men’s Dinghy Opening Series (Race 6): Vishnu Saravanan — 4.53 pm Women’s Dinghy Opening Series (Race 5): Nethra Kumanan — 5.55 pm Women’s Dinghy Opening Series (Race 6): Nethra Kumanan — 7.03 pm 

    Boxing

    Men’s Welterweight (Quarter-finals): Nishant Dev vs Marco Verde (Mexico) — 12.18 am (Sunday) 

