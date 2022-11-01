T.N. rains | Chennai woman killed as concrete slab collapses at Pulianthope

The structure collapsed on the 45-year-old woman when she was pumping water on Tuesday morning, following Monday night’s rains

Shanthi, 45, was caught under the debris of the collapsed concrete structure, and died on November 1, 2022 | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The structure collapsed on the 45-year-old woman when she was pumping water on Tuesday morning, following Monday night’s rains

A 45-year-old woman was killed in Pulianthope on Tuesday morning, when a concrete slab collapsed on her, following heavy rains on Monday night.

Police sources said the victim has been identified as Shanthi, 45, wife of Kabali. The couple were both flower vendors, and lived at a rented house in Prakash Rao Colony, Pulianthope. Eight tenants were in various portions of the house, belonging to an individual, Manavalan.

On Monday morning, Shanthi was drawing water from a borewell adjacent to her house portion, with a hand pump. Suddenly a concrete slab above her head collapsed on her. She was caught under the debris and died on the spot. Other residents came and removed the debris in an attempt to save her.

After a long struggle, the body was retrieved and sent to Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem.

Sources said the concrete structure was weak already, and the rains could have led to its collapse. Police detained the house owner for questioning. Further investigations are on.