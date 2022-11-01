T.N. Rains: Transport services remain normal in Chennai despite rain lashing the city

So far, MTC buses, suburban trains and Metro trains have not been affected officials said; electricity supply too, has not been disrupted in most parts of the city

Despite the heavy rains lashing the city, public transport comprising buses, suburban and Metro trains, are, as of now, being operated normally, without any disruptions.

Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses are plying as per their normal weekday services, though officials have said crowds are low, compared to the regular daily crowd. In the morning shift on Tuesday, nearly 1,500 buses were operated, a senior official of MTC said.

Similarly the suburban train services on all the four sections including the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) are being plied as per the regular timetable.

A senior official of the Chennai division of Southern Railway said that except for a few minutes delay caused due to the falling of a tree near Villivakkam railway station, all train services are being operated normally.

Chennai Metro Rail services have also been operated as per the schedule and have not been affected by the rains so far. According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited, the service began as usual at 5 a.m. and till 10.30 a.m. it has been operated without any issue.

Electricity supply not affected in most parts

The electricity supply has also not been disrupted in major parts of the city due to the heavy rains, with the operation and maintenance officials of Tangedco directed to report to duty at their section offices

Electricity department officials have been creating awareness about the precautionary measures to be taken by residents, through social media to residents welfare associations, to avoid electrocution.