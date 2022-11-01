T.N. Rains: Moderate rains with thunderstorms and lightning forecast for Chennai and neighbouring districts

Heavy rains that began on Monday night and lasted well into Tuesday morning in Chennai have led to waterlogging in several parts of the city; Red Hills and Perambur saw the highest rainfall at 13 and 12 cm

Rains lashed many places in and around the city last night due to a system in the Bay of Bengal.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, in its nowcast issued every three hours at 9.55 a.m., has forecast moderate rain with thunderstorms and lighting over isolated places in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai districts. It has also forecast thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rain at isolated places over The Nilgiris, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Ranipet, Vellore, Thirupattur and Karur districts and Puducherry, during the next three hours.

Heavy rain on Monday night

Among the places that recorded heavy rain overnight are Red Hills at 13 cm, Perambur 12 cm, Chennai Collectorate Building, Tondiarpet, Gummidipoondi and Ponneri at 10 cm each, Ayanavaram 9 cm and Thuckalay (Kanniyakumari district), Chennai Nungambakkam and Cholavaram at 8 cm each.

Karaikal in Puducherry and the DGP Office in Chennai MGR Nagar, Nandanam recorded 7 cm each, Anna University and Eraniel (Kanniyakumari district) and Vedaranyam 6 cm each and ACS College (Kancheepuram district), Ambattur, Nagapattinam, Perunchani Dam (Kanniyakumari district), Anna University, Colachel, Suralacode (Kanniyakumari district) 5 cm each.

Water stagnation in 40 locations

The Chennai Corporation on Tuesday, received several complaints about water stagnation in 40 locations in the 15 zones of the city. As many as 25 locations have been cleared on Tuesday. Residents are requested to call Chennai Corporation helpline 1913 for assistance.

The Corporation has also installed motor pumps at 124 low-lying areas to prevent water stagnation. As many as 19 trees have been uprooted

Several areas where storm water drains were completed did not have waterlogging .Many arterial stretches in flood-prone areas such as T. Nagar, Adyar and Kodambakkam did not have water stagnation on Tuesday.

The northern parts of Chennai received higher amount of rainfall on Tuesday, officials said. More than 22,000 workers have been deployed to remove debris clogging the silt catch pit along storm water drains.

Nungambakkam recorded a rainfall of 80 mm on Tuesday, Red Hills recorded 127 mm, Manali 140 mm, Kolathur 109 mm, Kathivakkam 154 mm, Tiruvottiyur 131 mm, Ice House 100 mm. After the onset of the North East Monsoon, 19 trees have been uprooted in the 15 zones of the city. Chennai Corporation has not evacuated residents from low lying areas.