Approval process suspended for PM Kisan scheme

The approval process has been suspended in the State for applications submitted by prospective beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme, an income support programme envisaging an annual payment of ₹6,000 in three instalments to farmers.
This is a sequel to the ₹110 crore scam surrounding the scheme, which came to the fore a month ago.
Terming the suspension a “temporary” move, an official of the Agriculture Department said the decision followed the proposal to change the approval process. Enrolment of applicants is on and this has not been stopped, the official clarified.
Instead of clearance of applications at the block level, the nod would now be issued at the State level after carrying out verification at the field level, getting a recommendation from the Collector concerned and carrying out the final check online.
“At present, this remains a proposal. Once the government gives its consent, the Department will implement the decision,” the official added.
The change in the process had been mooted in the light of complaints at the block level that ineligible farmers were enrolled “indiscriminately” and the security system for online authentication was compromised.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath