BJP leader says SIT probe needed into PM Kisan scam

The State government must form a special investigation team (SIT) to carry out a probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN) scheme in the districts, demanded Tamil Nadu BJP president L. Murugan on Friday.
He attended the executive committee meeting organised by the BJP Coimbatore South District unit at a private wedding hall in Kinathukadavu in Coimbatore district.
Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, he alleged that various officials were involved in the alleged scam in connection with the PM KISAN scheme in the State and that the investigation must cover all the districts.
Alleging that members of the Scheduled Castes are being sidelined in the DMK, Mr. Murugan claimed that former Union Minister and the Nilgiris MP A. Raja, who was recently appointed as the party’s deputy general secretary, was not able to contest for the post of treasurer of the DMK.
He asserted that the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) will offer an opportunity for students studying in government schools to study a third language.
Mr. Murugan accused DMK president M.K. Stalin of being discriminatory by opposing the NEP 2020.
