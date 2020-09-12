Alagiri seeks CBI probe into PM-Kisan scheme scam

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. S. Alagiri on Saturday called for a CBI probe into the alleged ₹110 crore scam in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in the State, and urged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to recommend it.
In a statement, he noted that currently a CB-CID investigation is on, but the outcome is a big question mark and only a CBI probe would bring out the truth and help identify those who are guilty.
Mr. Alagiri also alleged that scam in the schemes of the Central government have been taking place frequently in Tamil Nadu. He charged that irregularities have taken place in the implementation of the PM Housing scheme as well as building of toilets, and members of the ruling party are involved. Therefore, he called for for a thorough inquiry into the implementation of other schemes as well.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath