Alagiri seeks CBI probe into PM-Kisan scheme scam

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president, in a statement, said only a CBI probe would bring out the truth and help identify those who are guilty

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. S. Alagiri on Saturday called for a CBI probe into the alleged ₹110 crore scam in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in the State, and urged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to recommend it.

In a statement, he noted that currently a CB-CID investigation is on, but the outcome is a big question mark and only a CBI probe would bring out the truth and help identify those who are guilty.

Mr. Alagiri also alleged that scam in the schemes of the Central government have been taking place frequently in Tamil Nadu. He charged that irregularities have taken place in the implementation of the PM Housing scheme as well as building of toilets, and members of the ruling party are involved. Therefore, he called for for a thorough inquiry into the implementation of other schemes as well.