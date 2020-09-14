Case against 10 persons in PM-Kisan scheme scam

The Tiruvallur district administration has detected close to 3,000 ineligible accounts/non-farmer beneficiaries under the PM-Kisan Nidhi scheme and recovered close to over ₹1 crore till date. The Tiruvallur police have registered a case against 10 persons and it has been transferred to CB-CID.

"In Tiruvallur district, out of the 6,500 beneficiaries, 3,500 were from the district and 3,000 were found to be from outside the district and ineligible,” said an official from the district administration.

The district administration with the help of banks, agriculture department and police have managed to track down 2,800 ineligible accounts and have recovered over ₹1 crore.

“Some have got two instalments and some only one. They have not received the entire ₹6,000 under the scheme,” said an official.

A case has been registered against 10 persons, including middlemen. “The case has been transferred to the CB-CID,” said a police officer.