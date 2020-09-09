Plea for CBI probe into PM-Kisan scam

Virudhunagar

Congress MP B. Manickam Tagore has demanded a Supreme Court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the “large-scale” irregularities in providing benefits under PM-Kisan scheme to ineligible persons in various districts of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said that such a huge scam could not have happened without the support of the ruling party.

Raising suspicion on the role of Bharatiya Janata Party in this scandal through which ineligible persons were given ₹ 6,000 annual assistance that was meant for farmers.

“It looks like anyone who had registered themselves through website with their Aadhaar card and bank account details were given the assistance,” he said. It is a dangerous trend, the Virudhunagar MP said.

He pointed out that BJP in the past had introduced an online helpline with the claim of helping people who wanted to get bank loans.

“This has happened only because the BJP Government in the Centre that did not believe in the federal system of Government,” Mr. Tagore said.

Since, it is a Centrally-sponsored scheme, CBI, under the direct monitoring by Supreme Court, should probe this scam to find out whether such an irregularity had happened in other States too.