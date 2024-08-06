GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Bangladesh protests LIVE Updates: MEA remains silent on crisis as Sheikh Hasina resigns; awaits asylum abroad

Violence just before and after her resignation left at least 41 people dead and about 200 others injured, according to media reports, which could not be independently confirmed

Updated - August 06, 2024 07:26 am IST

Published - August 06, 2024 07:18 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
People step on an image as they react to the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in East London, Britain, on August 5, 2024.

People step on an image as they react to the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in East London, Britain, on August 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who had been in power for the past 15 years, resigned and fled the country on August 5 noon by a helicopter after weeks of deadly unrest in which more than 300 people have been killed. The country is now set to have an interim government.

Also read | MEA remains silent on Bangladesh crisis as Sheikh Hasina resigns

Thousands of demonstrators stormed her official residence and other buildings associated with her party and family.

Later in the day, Ms. Hasina landed at the Hindon Air Force station near Delhi. Ms. Hasina has requested asylum from the U.K. Her sister Rehana, who holds U.K. citizenship, is accompanying her, sources told The Hindu.

Also read | The rise and fall of Sheikh Hasina

The military chief, Gen. Waker-uz-Zamam said he was temporarily taking control of the country, and soldiers tried to stem the growing unrest. Mohammed Shahabuddin, the country’s figurehead president, announced late Monday after meeting with Waker-uz-Zamam and opposition politicians that Parliament would be dissolved and a national government would be formed as soon as possible, leading to fresh elections.

From job quota to Sheikh Hasina’s resignation: Timeline of the Bangladesh student protests

He said he would talk to the President to form the interim government and had held talks with the main Opposition parties and civil society members, but not the Awami League, Ms. Hasina’s party. The Army chief will also hold a meeting with protesting student leaders.

Follow LIVE Updates here:
  • August 06, 2024 07:18
    The rise and fall of Sheikh Hasina

    Bangladesh’s longest-serving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned from her post and fled to India on Monday as anti-quota protests by students rocking her nation reached a pinnacle. An interim government is being formed under the leadership of the Army and other political parties.

    In scenes similar to the toppling of the Rajapaksa regime in Sri Lanka, thousands of protestors have taken over the official prime ministerial residence. Ms. Hasina’s government has come under fire for its killing of over 300 people, mostly protestors since last month, who have been demanding an end to the quota system for jobs.

    The mass agitation against Sheikh Hasina, who won her last three elections almost unopposed, sprung in June after the Bangladesh High Court nullified Ms. Hasina’s executive order that had dissolved all quotas in the civil services. Bangladeshi students, who have been demanding an end to the 30% quota in jobs for freedom fighters and their descendants, were upset with the court’s order and took to the streets.

    Click here to read full story...
  • August 06, 2024 07:17
    From job quota to Sheikh Hasina’s resignation: Timeline of the Bangladesh student protests

    Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on August 5, ending 15 years in power as thousands of protesters defied a military curfew and stormed her official residence.

    The protests began in early June peacefully as frustrated students demanded an end to a quota system for government jobs, but the demonstrations have since morphed into an unprecedented challenge and uprising against Hasina and her ruling Awami League party. The government attempted to quell the violence with force, leaving nearly 300 people dead and fueling further outrage and calls for Hasina to step down.

    Click here to read more...

Related Topics

Bangladesh / India-Bangladesh / Live news / unrest, conflicts and war / riots

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.