Bangladesh protests LIVE Updates: MEA remains silent on crisis as Sheikh Hasina resigns; awaits asylum abroad

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who had been in power for the past 15 years, resigned and fled the country on August 5 noon by a helicopter after weeks of deadly unrest in which more than 300 people have been killed. The country is now set to have an interim government.

Thousands of demonstrators stormed her official residence and other buildings associated with her party and family.

Later in the day, Ms. Hasina landed at the Hindon Air Force station near Delhi. Ms. Hasina has requested asylum from the U.K. Her sister Rehana, who holds U.K. citizenship, is accompanying her, sources told The Hindu.

The military chief, Gen. Waker-uz-Zamam said he was temporarily taking control of the country, and soldiers tried to stem the growing unrest. Mohammed Shahabuddin, the country’s figurehead president, announced late Monday after meeting with Waker-uz-Zamam and opposition politicians that Parliament would be dissolved and a national government would be formed as soon as possible, leading to fresh elections.

He said he would talk to the President to form the interim government and had held talks with the main Opposition parties and civil society members, but not the Awami League, Ms. Hasina’s party. The Army chief will also hold a meeting with protesting student leaders.