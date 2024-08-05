  • Shooting (Mixed skeet qualification): Maheshwari Chauhan, Anant Jeet Naruka - 12:30 PM
  • Table Tennis (Women’s team R-16): Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra, Archana Kamath - 1:30 PM
  • Athletics (Women’s 400M): Kiran Pahal - 3:25 PM
  • Sailing (Women’s Dinghy): Nethra Kumanan - 3:45 PM
  • Badminton (Men’s singles bronze medal): Lakshya Sen - 6:00 PM
  • Sailing (Men’s Dinghy): Vishnu Saravanan - 6:10 PM
  • Wrestling (Women’s freestyle 68 kg): Nisha Dahiya - 6:30 PM
  • Athletics (Men’s 3000M Steeplechase): Avinash Sable - 10:34 PM