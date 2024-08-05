India aims for another medal as Lakshya Sen faces Malaysia’s Zii Jia Lee in the badminton men’s singles bronze medal match. Sen was defeated by Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen in the semifinals but has another opportunity to secure his maiden Olympic medal.

In table tennis, the Indian women’s team will compete against Romania in the pre-quarterfinals.

Additionally, the wrestling campaign for India commences with Nisha Dahiya participating in the Women’s 68kg Freestyle event.

Avinash Sable, who won the gold medal in Asian Games, would also be in action today, hoping to earn his first ever medal in the Olympic Games.