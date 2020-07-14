Rajasthan Political Crisis: Sachin Pilot sacked from Rajasthan Cabinet, PCC

The Congress on Tuesday sacked rebel leader Sachin Pilot as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan as well as the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president, accusing him of colluding with the BJP in its conspiracy to topple the State government. Two Ministers in the rebel camp were also dropped from the Cabinet.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, who was camping here as a Central observer, announced the decision after a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) passed a resolution to remove Mr. Pilot and others from their currently held positions.

Mr. Pilot and the MLAs supporting him gave the CLP meeting a miss.

The Cabinet members removed from their positions were Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Meena.

Mr. Surjewala announced the appointment of Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasra as the new PCC president.

Gehlot meets Governor

Soon after the CLP meeting eneded, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot drove to Raj Bhawan to inform Governor Kalraj Mishra of the decision and make a formal request to drop the Ministers from the Cabinet. He also apprised him of an impending Cabinet reshuffle following the removal of Ministers.

Mr. Pilot reacted through a post in Hindi on Twitter, saying: Satya ko pareshan kiya ja sakta hai, parajit nahin (The truth can be distorted, but not defeated).

Mr. Surjewala said Mr. Pilot and some of his associates had been swayed by the BJP's plot and joined it to topple the government elected by 8 crore Rajasthanis and it was unacceptable. The Congress had taken the decision with a “heavy heart”, as its edifice was built around its policies and principles, which were far more important than individuals.