National

Rajasthan political crisis: Former spokesperson Sanjay Jha suspended

Sanjay Jha.

Sanjay Jha.  

Maharashtra Congress has suspended former spokesperson Sanjay Jha from the party “with immediate effect for anti-party activities and breach of discipline”. Mr. Jha was vocal on Twitter in his support for Mr. Pilot. State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat signed the suspension order.

The move comes on a day when party sacked Sachin Pilot from the post of deputy CM and State president of Rajasthan.

"For five years Sachin Pilot gave his blood , tears, toil and sweat for the Congress party between 2013-18. The Congress came back from a wretched 21 seats to 100. We just gave him a performance bonus. We are so meritocratic. We are so transparent," he had tweeted.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 14, 2020 11:20:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/rajasthan-political-crisis-former-spokesperson-sanjay-jha-suspended/article32083792.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY