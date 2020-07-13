Rajasthan political crisis: Congress claims support of 109 MLAs

Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, the ruling Congress on Monday claimed that it had the support of 109 MLAs who had expressed their “trust and support” to the government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and reposed “full confidence” in the leadership of AICC president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

AICC general secretary in charge of the State Avinash Pande, who rushed to Jaipur on Sunday evening after the rebellion of Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, told reporters that while 109 MLAs had signed the support letters, some others had had telephonic conversation with Mr. Gehlot. “They too will give their approval to the support letter,” he said.

The ruling Congress, which has 107 MLAs in the 200-member Assembly, enjoys the support of several Independents as well as the legislators of smaller parties. On the other hand, Mr. Pilot claimed on Sunday night that over 30 Congress and some independent MLAs had pledged support to him.

Mr. Pande said that all Congress MLAs were in touch with him and the State government was stable and would complete its full term.

The Congress has issued a whip to all its legislators, making it mandatory for them to be present at a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting scheduled at 10.30 a.m. on Monday in Jaipur. Mr. Pilot has said in a statement released through his media adviser that he would not attend the CLP meeting.