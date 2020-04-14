PM Modi’s address to the nation live updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the last day of the 21-day lockdown, amid indications that the shutdown could be extended.

At least seven States — Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana — have already announced extension of the lockdown till April 30.

Also read: Coronavirus India lockdown Day 21 updates

This is Mr. Modi’s third address to the nation in the last one month in view of COVID-19 pandemic. On March 19, the Prime Minister proposed a day-long Janata Curfew on March 22, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of house. He had urged the nation to applaud at 5 pm that day the selfless work of essential services personnel.

On March 24, Mr. Modi again addressed the nation — this time he announced a 21-day lockdown, which ends today. On April 3, he sent out a video message to urge all citizens to switch off all lights for nine minutes and light up lamps or torch or cellphone flashlights.

Here are the live updates:

India’s combat with the Coronavirus pandemic is going ahead with full force, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 14, 2020 10:04:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modis-address-to-the-nation-live/article31336207.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY