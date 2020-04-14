PM Modi’s address to the nation live updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the last day of the 21-day lockdown, amid indications that the shutdown could be extended.

At least seven States — Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana — have already announced extension of the lockdown till April 30.

Also read: Coronavirus India lockdown Day 21 updates

This is Mr. Modi’s third address to the nation in the last one month in view of COVID-19 pandemic. On March 19, the Prime Minister proposed a day-long Janata Curfew on March 22, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of house. He had urged the nation to applaud at 5 pm that day the selfless work of essential services personnel.

On March 24, Mr. Modi again addressed the nation — this time he announced a 21-day lockdown, which ends today. On April 3, he sent out a video message to urge all citizens to switch off all lights for nine minutes and light up lamps or torch or cellphone flashlights.

Here are the live updates:

India’s combat with the Coronavirus pandemic is going ahead with full force, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.