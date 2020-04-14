Coronavirus India lockdown Day 21 live updates | Positive cases cross 10,000, death toll at 358

As the 21-day lockdown ends today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 10 a.m. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Arunachal Pradesh joined the list of States to extend the lockdown.

The Union Health Ministry in its daily COVID-19 update said that 10,363 have been tested positive so far and there have been 339 deaths. Reports from States, however, put the figure of persons tested positive at 10440 and death toll at 358.

According to WHO's April 14 updates, globally, there are 17,76,867 confirmed cases and 1,11,828 deaths.

The Hindu has brought out a multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information, in addition to covering the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic as it unfolded.

Here are answers from experts on your queries about the virus, a list of State Helpline numbers, a State-wise tracker for COVID-19 cases, deaths and testing, and a map of confirmed cases in India.

Here are the latest updates:

9.00 am | China

China’s imported coronavirus cases climb to 1,464

China continued to grapple with imported cases of coronavirus after stamping out the disease from its epicentre Wuhan as it reported 89 infections on Monday and the rise in asymptomatic patients posed serious concern for authorities, health officials said on Tuesday.

8.00 am

India will emerge victorious in the fight, says Sonia Gandhi in video message

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation on the completion of the three week lockdown, the Congress party released a video in which party president Sonia Gandhi lauded the citizens for showing patience and restraint in staying inside their houses.

6.30 am

IMF approves debt relief for 25 countries

The International Monetary Fund on Monday announced immediate debt relief for 25 poor countries to help them free up funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Airlines prepare for take-off in post-coronavirus world

Airlines have started conducting mock drills to educate and prepare staff for the new social distancing normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which will promote a safe flying experience as and when commercial flights take to the skies again.