PM Modi to inaugurate projects in poll-bound Karnataka, Maharashtra on January 19

January 19, 2023 08:14 am | Updated 08:17 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 19 will visit both Karnataka and Maharashtra to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects.

As preparations are in full swing in both the States to welcome the Prime Minister, let us take a look at the projects to be inaugurated today:

PM in Karnataka

PM Modi will make a visit to the Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts of Karnataka in the morning hours and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various developmental projects related to irrigation, drinking water and a National Highway development project at Kodeka in the Yadgir district.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in an effort to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households, the foundation stone of the Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission would be laid at Kodekal, Yadgiri district. A Water Treatment Plant of 117 MLD will be built under the scheme. The project, which costs more than ₹2,050 crore, will provide potable water to about 2.3 lakh households of more than 700 rural habitations and three towns in the Yadgir district.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also inaugurate Narayanpur Left Bank Canal - Extension Renovation and Modernisation Project (NLBC-ERM). The project, with canal carrying capacity of 10,000 cusecs, can irrigate 4.5 lakh hectares of command area. It will benefit more than three lakh farmers in 560 villages of Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Bijapur districts. The total cost of the project is about ₹4,700 crore, said the PMO statement.

In the afternoon, PM Modi will reach Malkhed village of Kalaburagi district, where he will distribute title deeds ( hakku patra) to the eligible beneficiaries of these newly declared revenue villages. The issuance of title deeds to more than 50,000 beneficiaries, who are largely from the marginalised and vulnerable communities from the SC, ST and OBC, is a step to provide formal recognition from the government for their land and will make them eligible for receiving government services like drinking water, electricity, roads etc.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the 71 km section of NH-150C. This six-lane Greenfield road project is also part of Surat- Chennai Expressway. It is being built at a cost of more than ₹2,100 crore.

PM in Maharashtra

Later in the day, PM Modi will reach Mumbai by the evening to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around ₹38,800 crore in Mumbai. He will inaugurate two lines of the Mumbai Metro and also enjoy a metro ride.

To provide seamless urban mobility, he will also dedicate to the nation Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, worth around ₹12,600 crore. The metro line 2A connecting Dahisar E and DN Nagar (yellow line) is around 18.6 km long, while metro line 7 connecting Andheri E - Dahisar E (red line) is around 16.5 km long. The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone of these lines in 2015.

During the visit, Mr. Modi will also launch MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1). The app will facilitate ease of travel, can be shown at the entry gates of metro stations and supports digital payment to buy tickets through UPI.

The Prime Minister will further lay the foundation stone of seven sewage treatment plants, which will be built at a cost of around ₹17,200 crore. These sewage treatment plants will be set up in Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli. They will have a combined capacity of around 2,460 MLD.

In an effort to strengthen health care infrastructure in Mumbai, Mr. Modi would also inaugurate 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana. This initiative provides essential medical services like health checkups, medicines, investigations and diagnostics completely free, to the people, said PMO statement.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three hospitals in Mumbai viz 360-bedded Bhandup Multispeciality Municipal Hospital, 306-bedded Siddharth Nagar Hospital, Goregaon (West) and 152-bedded Oshiwara Maternity Home.

Prime Minister will start the road concretisation project for around 400 km roads of in Mumbai.

This project will be developed at the cost of about ₹6,100 crore. Of the total roads extending to around 2050 km in Mumbai, more than 1,200 Km of roads are either concretized or are in the process of being concretised. However, the remaining roads of about 850 km length face challenges of potholes which severely impact transportation.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the road concretisation project is aimed to overcome this challenge. These concrete roads will ensure fast travel along with enhanced security, while also providing better drainage facilities and utility ducts will ensure regular digging of roads is avoided.

PM will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The redevelopment is planned with a view to decongesting the southern heritage node of the terminus, augmentation of facilities, better multi-modal integration and conserving and restoring the world-famous iconic structure to its past glory. The project will be done at a cost of over ₹1,800 crore. Further, Prime Minister will also start the transfer of approved loans of over 1 lakh beneficiaries under PM SVANidhi Yojana.

