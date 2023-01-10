Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Kalaburagi on January 19 to distribute land rights to Tanda dwellers

January 10, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar on Tuesday held a meeting of key officers in the district administration to discuss preparations to be made for the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kalaburagi.

As per information Mr. Gurukar shared at the meeting, Mr. Modi will participate in a public meeting scheduled on January 19 at Malkhed in Sedam taluk for distributing land rights to residents of Tandas (Lambani hamlets).

“The Prime Minister will visit Kalaburagi on January 19 to participate in a public meeting meant for distributing land rights to Tanda dwellers from Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur and Vijayapura districts, apart from flagging off works to be taken up under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The public meeting will be held on a ground spread over 60 acres near Malkhed in Sedam taluk,” Mr. Gurukar told the meeting.

Mr. Gurukar said that 10 committees have been formed with officials from different departments to carry out specific responsibilities so that the programme goes on without any issues.

“The committees should discharge their duties assigned to them. Erection of stage, cleaning the ground, putting up pandal, establishment of helipad, arrangement of parking space, making sitting arrangements for VIPs and common people, putting in place security arrangements and other essential things should be made neatly. Fire fighters and ambulance services should be made available at convenient locations. The officers who are assigned with the responsibility of bringing beneficiaries of different government programmes to the event should have proper coordination among themselves. If any problem, you should bring it to my notice and I will address it on priority basis,” Mr. Gurukar told the officials.

Managing Director of Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Rachappa, was asked to deploy around 2,500 buses to carry beneficiaries of different welfare programmes of the State and Union governments to the venue and back to their native places.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Rajashekhar Mali was directed to put up all facilities that a Community Health Centre has, at the Malkhed Primary Health Centre as a precautionary measure.

Mr. Gurukar also directed all government servants, especially those in leading positions in different departments, not to leave their headquarters till January 20 without his prior permission. He also asked the public servants in the district to maintain 100% attendance in their offices.

“Defying my orders will attract stringent disciplinary actions,” he said.

Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board president and Gulbarga Dakshin MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor, Kalaburagi-Yadgir DCC Bank chairman and Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur, legislator Shashil G. Namoshi, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Girish Badole, Superintendent of Police Isha Pant, Deputy Commissioner of Police Adduru Srinivasulu, Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh Devidas Patil, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bhimashankar Teggelli and other senior officers were present.