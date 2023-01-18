Stage set for PM Modi’s programme in Malkhed today

January 18, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The district administration was, on Wednesday evening, busy giving final touches to the elaborate arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting near Malkhed in Kalaburagi district on Thursday.

Mr. Modi will flag off an event to distribute land rights certificates to 52,072 families residing in Tandas (Lambani hamlets) in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur and Vijayapura districts.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok visited the programme site late on Wednesday and took stock of the preparations for the mass meeting and the security arrangements. Speaking to media representatives, the Minister said that 52,072 families from five districts (27,267 from Kalaburagi, 7,500 from Bidar, 3,500 from Raichur, 11,200 from Yadgir and 2,605 families from Vijayapura) will get land rights certificates in the first phase.

As per information Mr. Ashok shared, Mr. Modi will arrive in Kalaburagi in a special Indian Air Force aircraft at 11 a.m. and leave for Kadekal in Yadgir district in an MI-17 helicopter for laying foundation stone for Narayanpur Left Bank Canal renovation, Multi Village Drinking Water Supply Scheme and Chennai-Surat Greenfield National Highway stretches in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts.

He will then arrive at Malkhed in Kalaburagi district in the same helicopter and participate in the programme organised for the distribution of land rights certificates to 52,072 people from 342 Lambani hamlets that are upgraded to revenue villages.

“We have erected a massive pandal that can accommodate 3 lakh people. Food and water supply arrangements are made. Lambani women in their traditional attire will perform their dances. As many as 18 dignitaries, including Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, will share the dais with Mr. Modi,” Mr. Ashok said.

Lok Sabha member from Kalaburagi Umesh Jadhav, Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur, Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar, Superintendent of Police Isha Pant, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Girish Badole and other senior officers were present.

Meanwhile, in a communique, Ms. Pant [Superintendent of Police] has notified the public not to carry any water bottles, beedi, cigarettes, match stick boxes, gutka packets and other dangerous things. She made it clear that those who come in black dresses will not be allowed inside the venue. She warned of stringent legal action against those who attempt to protest, take out procession and raise slogans around the venue and the roads leading to it.