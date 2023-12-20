GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Parliament proceedings | Two more Lok Sabha members suspended, total at 143

December 20, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Proceedings of the Lok Sabha are underway during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. File

Proceedings of the Lok Sabha are underway during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Both C. Thomas and A.M. Arif were seen carrying placards protesting the suspension of their colleagues

Continuing the spree of suspensions, two more members were suspended from the Lok Sabha on December 20, taking the total number of suspension in the Winter Session of Parliament to 143.

Also read: Parliament Winter Session Day 13 LIVE updates

Kerala Congress (M) member C. Thomas and CPI(M) MP A.M. Arif were suspended from the Lok Sabha after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution.

ALSO READ
LS security breach: Modi govt. has ‘strangulated’ democracy and shown ‘disdain’ for Parliament, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress MPs

Both the members were seen carrying placards protesting the suspension of their colleagues.

A record 143 members — 97 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha — all of them from the Opposition, have been suspended from the Parliament so far.

Also read: Parliament security breach accused considered self-immolation, other options: officials

The Opposition bloc, INDIA, have been demanding a statement from the Home Minister on the Parliament security breach. The Union Government has been insisting that the House will be briefed once the probe is over.

Related Topics

parliament / Parliament proceedings / national politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.