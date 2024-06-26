GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kenya violence: Indian nationals advised to exercise 'utmost caution'

Indian High Commission in Kenya advises Indian nationals to exercise caution due to violent protests, affecting 20,000 Indians

Updated - June 26, 2024 11:51 am IST

Published - June 26, 2024 11:06 am IST - New Delhi

Agencies
Protesters scatter as Kenya police sprays water cannon at them during a protest over proposed tax hikes in a finance bill in downtown Nairobi, Kenya on June 25, 2024.

Protesters scatter as Kenya police sprays water cannon at them during a protest over proposed tax hikes in a finance bill in downtown Nairobi, Kenya on June 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The Indian High Commission in Kenya on June 25 advised Indian nationals to exercise “utmost caution” in view of prevailing “tense” situation arising out of violent protests in the African nation.

Kenya’s capital Nairobi and other cities across the country witnessed violent clashes and demonstrations after Kenyan Parliament passed a controversial bill that proposed to increase taxes.

Kenya’s cash-strapped government splurges on parties, cars and curtains

“In view of the prevailing tense situation, all Indians in Kenya are advised to exercise utmost caution, restrict non-essential movement and avoid the areas affected by the protests and violence till the situation clears up,” the Indian High Commission said in an advisory.

The Indian mission also advised the Indian nationals to follow local news and Mission’s website and social media handles for updates.

This comes as the protests against proposed tax hikes in Kenya are the target of widespread protests, which are expected to culminate in a “total shutdown” of the nation. The people in the country have been organising rallies under the title of “7 Days of Rage” in response to the Finance Bill 2024, which has generated additional days of unrest around the country, reported CNN.

Around 20,000 Indians are currently living in Kenya, according to an official estimate.

Violent protests

Meanwhile, amid raging protests, Auma Obama, the half-sister of former U.S. President Barack Obama, was teargassed live on air on June 25, CNN reported.

The incident occurred when Auma Obama, who is a Kenyan-British activist, was in a chat with CNN‘s Larry Madowo with a group of teenage protestors. “I can’t even see anymore, we’re being teargassed,” she said. The demonstrations coincide with Kenya’s rising international profile following U.S. President Joe Biden’s designation of the country as a “major non-NATO ally” on Monday.

This is the first time a country in sub-Saharan Africa has been granted this designation. In May, as part of a major state visit to the White House honouring 60 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Mr. Biden declared his intention to promote Kenya to this status.

Related Topics

safety of citizens / Kenya / demonstration / civil unrest

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.