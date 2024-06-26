When Kalki 2898 AD, the Telugu film produced by Hyderabad-based Vyjayanthi Films and directed by Nag Ashwin, opens worldwide on June 27, it will be closely watched for several reasons.

To be screened in 2D and 3D formats, the film’s narrative promises to be a meeting point of stories from Indian epics and science fiction. Starring Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama from Mahabharata, the film is set in the dystopian city of Kasi in 2898 AD, tracing events that lead to the rise of the superhero Kalki, inspired by the 10th avatar of Vishnu. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and others star in this homegrown superhero film that is expected to rewrite a few box office records.

Kalki 2898 AD, reportedly made with a budget of around ₹600 crore and a run time of 181 minutes, will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The film is expected to be screened in IMAX screens across India and in Hyderabad, the PC-X large screen hall at Prasads multiplex will be reopened after a revamp of seating arrangements for this film.

The Telangana state government has permitted screening of six shows on the opening day and five per day till July 4. The ticket prices have been increased by ₹75 in single screens and ₹100 in multiplexes during this period. In several multiplexes in Hyderabad, tickets are priced at ₹413 and in single screens, ₹265. This excludes the charge for 3D glasses and the convenience fee for online bookings.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, the state government has permitted the screening five shows per day for 14 days during which the ticket prices have been increased by ₹75 for single screens and ₹125 for multiplexes.

Though Kalki 2898 AD has not witnessed promotional blitzkrieg in comparison to other biggies such as RRR in the recent past, the teaser, trailers and behind-the-scenes videos have sparked curiosity. In online forums, movie buffs have been trying to decode the film from the footage released so far.

For theatres in Telangana, the film spells hope after a dry summer during which more than 450 single screens voluntarily decided to close for a fortnight owing to lack of footfalls. The parliamentary elections and IPL had prompted several filmmakers to differ their releases. Kalki was initially expected to arrive in theatres on May 9.

This year, more than 130 Telugu films released in theatres since January. Among them, barely a few can be termed box office successes. Hanu-Man and Tillu Square are among the big grossers, with the former crossing the ₹200 crore mark and the latter crossing the ₹100 crore mark in the domestic circuit.

Hence, all eyes are on Kalki 2898 AD and will provide much-needed relief to the film industry if it succeeds. In the USA, the film is expected to open big with its distributor, Prathyangira Cinemas, stating that the advance sales of tickets have crossed $3 million, two days prior to the release date.

At the time of publishing this report, data of the total number of screens for Kalki 2898 AD worldwide and in India, was unavailable, as the final list was still being drawn.