GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Parliament Winter Session Day 13 LIVE updates | Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

After another day of disruptions and suspensions, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha get back to business today as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moves to introduce amendments to the CGST Act

December 20, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:27 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
View of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on December 19, 2023.

View of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on December 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha meet again for business on December 20, following another day of disruptions and suspensions that brought the total number of members suspended for the duration of the current Winter Session to 141 on Tuesday, the highest in the history of the Indian Parliament.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice within minutes of functioning. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to introduce a Bill to amend the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also introduce a motion in the Rajya Sabha calling for elections to the University of Delhi’s court. This will enable the House to choose a member from among its members to serve on the court, following the Chairman’s instructions.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session Day 12 updates

Several bills and motions are lined up for consideration in Lok Sabha, including the Telecommunications Bill, 2023 and the three revised criminal law Bills. On Tuesday, women MPs from the BJP said they should be given enough time to speak on the criminal Bills that give priority to tackling crimes against women and children.

Follow the live updates here:
  • December 20, 2023 11:18
    Rajya Sabha recommences; adjourned within a minute

    The Upper House will reconvene at 11:30 a.m. 

  • December 20, 2023 11:15
    Police complaint filed against TMC MP for mimicking Vice President in a video

    An advocate has filed a complaint against Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen making a video of the performance by Mr. Banerjee, who on December 19, on the premises of the Parliament complex, appeared to mimic the way Mr. Dhankhar walked by leaning forward and making reference to having a spine.

    Advocate Abhishek Gautam in his complaint said the video was made with an “intention to insult and defame the Vice-President of India, his caste as well as his background of farmer and as a lawyer”. He demanded that an FIR be registered under the appropriate sections of IPC and the IT Act against the TMC MP and others seen in the video.

    - PTI

  • December 20, 2023 11:09
    INDIA bloc members meet before Parliament session

    INDIA bloc met before the parliament proceedings began on December 20. Most of the MPs have been suspended. 

    The meeting took place amid escalating political tensions between the Opposition and the BJP-led central government, triggered by the demand for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on the recent Parliament security breach.

    Photo credit: Special Arrangement

    WhatsApp Image 2023-12-20 at 10.59.44 AM.jpeg

  • December 20, 2023 11:08
    Members ask ministers questions in the Lower House

    Meanwhile, a constant chatter of protests is audible in the background.

  • December 20, 2023 11:05
    Rajya Sabha adjourned for 15 minutes

    The Upper House adjourned within a minute of commencement, as Opposition members stirred to raise the issue of security breach in the Parliament. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked CPI(M) member Elamaram Kareem to return to his seat.

    The house will reconvene at 11:15 a.m.

  • December 20, 2023 11:02
    Lok Sabha proceedings begin

    Some protest chants can be heard in the Lower House despite the mass suspension of Opposition MPs.

Related Topics

parliament / Parliament proceedings / Lok Sabha / Rajya Sabha

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.