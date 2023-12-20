December 20, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:27 am IST

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha meet again for business on December 20, following another day of disruptions and suspensions that brought the total number of members suspended for the duration of the current Winter Session to 141 on Tuesday, the highest in the history of the Indian Parliament.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice within minutes of functioning. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to introduce a Bill to amend the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also introduce a motion in the Rajya Sabha calling for elections to the University of Delhi’s court. This will enable the House to choose a member from among its members to serve on the court, following the Chairman’s instructions.

Several bills and motions are lined up for consideration in Lok Sabha, including the Telecommunications Bill, 2023 and the three revised criminal law Bills. On Tuesday, women MPs from the BJP said they should be given enough time to speak on the criminal Bills that give priority to tackling crimes against women and children.