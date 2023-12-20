GIFT a SubscriptionGift
List of MPs suspended so far in Parliament’s Winter Session

Several rounds of suspension of Opposition MPs in the Parliament has reached a tally of 143, a figure unprecedented in the history of Indian Parliament

December 20, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Opposition MPs, who were suspended from the Parliament for the remainder of the Winter Session, protest in Parliament and carry placards on December 19, 2023

Opposition MPs, who were suspended from the Parliament for the remainder of the Winter Session, protest in Parliament and carry placards on December 19, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

Tensions have been escalating between the Opposition and the government as two more Lok Sabha were suspended from the Lower House for the remainder of the Winter Session on December 20 for displaying placards in the House. This comes in addition to the 49 members were suspended from the Lok Sabha on December 19, the 78 members of Parliament who were suspended on December 18, as well as the 14 MPs who were suspended on December 14.

The total suspension count, of both houses combined in the ongoing Winter session, has reached 143, a figure unprecedented in the history of the Indian Parliament. The tally also includes senior members such as Congress floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Supriya Sule, Farooq Abdullah, Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor.

In both Houses, Opposition MPs were protesting last week’s security breach in Parliament, demanding a statement from the Home Minister Amit Shah and a detailed discussion on the breach. BJP leaders were incensed that the protestors carried placards showing pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The below chart shows the list of suspended MPs and the parties they belong to.

After Tuesday’s suspension, only 42 MPs belonging to the INDIA bloc parties, which are opposing the BJP on a common platform, still remain in the Lok Sabha.

The strength of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha after the latest round of suspensions on December 20, 2023.

In the Rajya Sabha, almost 50% of the Opposition strength has been depleted.

The strength of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha after the round of suspensions on December 18, 2023.

