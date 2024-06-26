GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Samsung announces Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, with focus on AI and Galaxy Z series

Samsung announced that its Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in Paris on July 10, with a focus on AI and the Galaxy Z series

Updated - June 26, 2024 08:53 am IST

Published - June 26, 2024 08:18 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Big Tech companies this year are using their annual events to discuss their AI accomplishments [File]

Big Tech companies this year are using their annual events to discuss their AI accomplishments [File] | Photo Credit: Reuters

As Big Tech companies Google and Apple hosted events that focused on sharing their generative AI accomplishments with the world, Samsung announced that its Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in Paris, France on July 10, with a focus on AI in the Galaxy Z series.

Samsung released an animated video for the event, which made references to Paris and AI before ending with an abstract shape being folded out to lie flat - a sign that many interpreted as a nod to foldable devices.

While Samsung’s invite did not go into the details of the products or the AI features it would be unveiling, watchers are expecting design upgrades for the company’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6.

Generative AI is expected to play a major role in the event, possibly when it comes to updates across the Galaxy Z ecosystem.

“Get ready for a world of possibilities as we enter a new phase of mobile AI,” the company noted in its invitation.

However, one widely anticipated announcement is the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Samsung promotes Galaxy Tab S9 by making fun of Apple’s art and music destroying ad

Many are hoping for updates regarding Samsung’s previously announced smart ring, and any information about its confirmed price or when it might hit the market.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The event is to be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom India, and Samsung’s YouTube channel at 6:30pm IST, the company said.

Earlier in the year, when rival Apple suffered a media mishap due to its badly received ad that tried to promote the iPad Pro by showing musical instruments and artists’ tools being crushed, Samsung used the situation to launch an ad of its own for the Galaxy Tab S9 that promoted its AI integration in products.

