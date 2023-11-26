Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE updates | Plasma cutter flown in to remove auger blades from rubble

November 26, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:16 am IST

As the trapped workers complete two weeks stuck inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, rescuers are switching to different options to reach them. On day 14 of the multi-agency rescue mission, officials shifted focus to two alternatives — manual drilling through the remaining 10- or 12-metre stretch of the rubble or, more likely, drilling down 86 metres from above.

“This operation could take a long time,” National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) member Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain said at his media briefing. At the disaster site, international tunnelling expert Arnold Dix repeated his promise of getting the workers out “by Christmas”, which is a month away.

There has been no movement in the last 24 hours in the drilling work to rescue the 41 workers trapped in the Uttarkashi tunnel for 13 days. The NDMA member said that a portion of the American-Auger machine was broken, blocking the potential escape route. After a portion of the tunnel caved in on November 12, the debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel trapped 41 labourers inside the under-construction structure.

