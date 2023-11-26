HamberMenu
Live

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE updates | Plasma cutter flown in to remove auger blades from rubble

There has been no movement in the last 24 hours in the drilling work to rescue the 41 workers trapped in the Uttarkashi tunnel for 13 days

November 26, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:16 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Police and rescue officials gather near a bonfire during the rescue operation of 41 workers trapped inside the under-construction Silkyara Bend-Barkot Tunnel, in Uttarkashi district, on November 25, 2023.

Police and rescue officials gather near a bonfire during the rescue operation of 41 workers trapped inside the under-construction Silkyara Bend-Barkot Tunnel, in Uttarkashi district, on November 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

As the trapped workers complete two weeks stuck inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, rescuers are switching to different options to reach them. On day 14 of the multi-agency rescue mission, officials shifted focus to two alternatives — manual drilling through the remaining 10- or 12-metre stretch of the rubble or, more likely, drilling down 86 metres from above.

“This operation could take a long time,” National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) member Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain said at his media briefing. At the disaster site, international tunnelling expert Arnold Dix repeated his promise of getting the workers out “by Christmas”, which is a month away.

There has been no movement in the last 24 hours in the drilling work to rescue the 41 workers trapped in the Uttarkashi tunnel for 13 days. The NDMA member said that a portion of the American-Auger machine was broken, blocking the potential escape route. After a portion of the tunnel caved in on November 12, the debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel trapped 41 labourers inside the under-construction structure.

(With inputs from agencies)

Follow live updates here:

  • November 26, 2023 10:16
    Mobile phones, board games given to trapped workers to alleviate stress

    With the rescue operations at Silkyara tunnel facing hurdles, the authorities here have given mobile phones and board games to the 41 trapped workers to alleviate their stress, an official said.

    “The mobile phones have been given so that the workers can play video games. Board games like ludo, and snakes and ladders have also been provided to them,” an official said.

    “These games will help them bust their stress,” another officer said.

    - PTI

  • November 26, 2023 10:13
    Plasma cutter flown in to remove auger blades from rubble

    A plasma cutter was flown in from Hyderabad on Sunday to cut and remove parts of the auger machine stuck in the rubble inside the Silkyara tunnel where 41 labourers have been stranded for the last 14 days.

    A complete disengagement of the machine is necessary for the officials to resume the rescue work which involves manual pushing of pipes through rubble to prepare an escape passage.

    A part of a drill machine has also been sent atop the hill, above the tunnel, for a vertical drilling.

    - PTI

  • November 26, 2023 10:10
    Protection umbrella being laid inside Silkyara tunnel for rescue team

    A protection umbrella is being laid inside the Silkyara tunnel, where 41 workers have been trapped for two weeks, to put up protection for the rescue team, official sources said.

    - ANI

