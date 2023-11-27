HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse Live Updates | Vertical drilling at Silkyara completes 20 meters, 100-hour target set

The rescuers may face difficult weather conditions over next two days as rain, snowfall predicted on November 27

November 27, 2023 07:15 am | Updated 07:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The teams have set a target of vertically drilling through 86 metres of mountain in 100 hours, if there are no unexpected hurdles.

The teams have set a target of vertically drilling through 86 metres of mountain in 100 hours, if there are no unexpected hurdles. | Photo Credit: PTI

With horizontal drilling to reach the 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel stuck for the third consecutive day, rescuers began vertical drilling above the tunnel, completing nearly 19.5 meters of boring on November 26. Meanwhile the rescuers may face difficult weather conditions over next two days as rain, snowfall predicted on November 27.

Also read: Uttarkashi tunnel collapse updates - November 26

The teams have set a target of vertically drilling through 86 metres of mountain in 100 hours, if there are no unexpected hurdles.

Briefing the media about the vertical drilling, as the rescue operation entered its 15th day on Sunday, Additional Secretary (Technical, Road and Transport) Mahmood Ahmed said there could be a need to change the “needle” or head of the drilling machine after a point of time and necessary arrangements for the same are already in place.

Watch: Uttarkashi tunnel collapse | First visuals of trapped workers emerge

Follow for all Live Updates
  • November 27, 2023 07:57
    Rescue operation continues at Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.

    On Sunday, officials began drilling into the hill above the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel, boring nearly 20 metres on the first day of adopting the new approach to reach 41 workers trapped inside for 14 days.

  • November 27, 2023 07:21
    “This is Uttarakhand govt’s indolence and negligence,” Congress leader Yashpal Arya on Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue ops

    Uttarakhand Congress leader Yashpal Arya on Sunday lashed out at the Uttarakhand-led government over the ongoing Silkyara tunnel collapse rescue and said that the incident reveals the government’s “indolence and negligence.”

    Arya, the Leader of the Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly, accused the government of corruption in awarding contracts and highlighted the lack of an escape tunnel, which, he argued, should have been built but was neglected.

    ANI

Related Topics

India / accident (general) / Uttarakhand

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.