HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse | Rescuers release first video of trapped workers

The visuals were captured using an endoscopic camera sent in through the alternative 6-inch food pipeline

November 21, 2023 08:41 am | Updated 09:03 am IST - Uttarkashi

PTI
Visuals of the trapped workers captured using an endoscopic camera. Photo: X/@PTI_News

Visuals of the trapped workers captured using an endoscopic camera. Photo: X/@PTI_News

Rescuers on Tuesday released the first video of the workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel here for 10 days.

The visuals were captured using an endoscopic camera sent in through the alternative 6-inch food pipeline.

In the video, the workers, wearing yellow and white helmets, are seen receiving food items sent to them through the pipeline and talking to each other.

This comes as a big relief to the families of these workers.

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) Director Anshu Manish Khalkho had earlier said that cameras would be inserted through the pipeline to see how the workers were doing.

The camera was sent in after it came from Delhi late on Monday evening.

Related Topics

accident (general) / Uttarakhand

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.