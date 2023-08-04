No mastermind behind Nuh violence, culprits being identified, arrested: Nuh SP

August 04, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Gurugram

The investigation has revealed that there was no mastermind behind the clashes in the Nuh district, which was the doing of several disparate groups, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The officer's remarks in effect contradicted the state home minister's conjecture, according the which the violence was engineered and had a mastermind behind it.

"Somebody masterminded it but I don’t want to reach any conclusions. We will investigate this and every single person responsible will be brought to justice," Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had said on Tuesday, hours after the violence was first reported from Nuh.

Nuh SP Narendra Singh Bijarnia on Friday said police are already identifying and arresting people involved in the clashes.

The Superintendent of Police was addressing a press conference at the Nuh-based Camp Office (DC residence), which was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar.

"No mischievous elements will be spared. Encroachment reports of buildings from where stones were pelted are also being prepared. Action will be taken against them according to rules," Mr. Bijarnia said.

The SP also said that a case has been registered against Goraksha Bajrang Force President Bittu Bajrangi in Faridabad in connection with the Monday clashes.

Bajrangi alias Raj Kumar, 45, is a fruit and vegetables trader at the Gazipur market and Dabua maket in Faridabad.

According to sources, Bajrangi, a Bajrang Dal member, has been running his cow vigilante group for the last three years.

In the last one month alone, he has been booked in three cases of inciting religious sentiments.

Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Pawar said normal life was returning on back on track in the district.

No violence incident has been reported from anywhere in Nuh district for the last four days, he said.

“As part of the process of restoring peace in the area, the district administration has held meetings with the peace committees of different areas of the district. Members of the committee have fully assured that they will not allow any kind of tension to arise in the area.”

"As situation is now returning to normal, resumption of internet services is also being considered. Soon a positive decision will be taken on the basis of the intelligence report," Mr. Panwar said.

He also said the Haryana government has started a compensation portal to make up for losses suffered by people in looting and arson in the violence that went on for at least two days.

The SP said 55 FIRs have been registered so far, and 141 people have been arrested.

He said a strict vigil is being kept on the social media to prevent spread of fake news, rumour or inciting speech etc.