HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Haryana violence: Nuh SP Varun Singla transferred

Narendra Bijarniya, who was holding the additional charge in Mr. Singla's absence, will be the new SP of Nuh

August 04, 2023 10:21 am | Updated 10:21 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh, Haryana.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh, Haryana. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla, who was on leave when the communal clashes broke out in the district, has been transferred, an official order said on Friday.

Mr. Singla has been made the superintendent of police, Bhiwani, it said.

Editorial | Making a riot: On the communal clashes in Haryana

Narendra Bijarniya, who was holding the additional charge in Mr. Singla's absence, will be the new SP of Nuh, according to a government order issued on August 3 by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T.V.S.N. Prasad.

The order said, Mr. Singla, at present SP Nuh, has been transferred and posted as SP, Bhiwani. Bijarniya, SP, Bhiwani, who was also functioning as OSD to Additional DGP (law and order), in addition to his present duties to assist her in maintaining the law and order situation in Nuh and surrounding areas, has been transferred and posted as SP, Nuh.

ALSO READ
Muslim body concerned over forced migration from Gurugram following communal violence

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the last few days.

Related Topics

Haryana / police

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.