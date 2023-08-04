Situation under control in Nuh, says Haryana govt.; Congress demands probe

August 04, 2023 05:58 am | Updated 05:58 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Haryana government on Thursday, August 3, 2023, said normalcy was returning to Nuh, where communal clashes broke out recently, and the situation there and neighbouring districts was under control. But the Congress termed the violence a failure of the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party-Jannayak Janta Party alliance government, demanding a probe under the High Court’s supervision.

Addressing a press conference, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T.V.S.N. Prasad said a total of 93 FIRs had been registered so far and 176 individuals had been arrested in connection with the violence. Among these, 46 FIRs were filed in Nuh district, three in Faridabad district, 23 in Gurugram district, three in Rewari district, and 18 in Palwal district.

“The situation in Nuh and neighbouring districts is entirely under control,” he said. The situation in the Nuh area was gradually returning to normalcy, with Internet services temporarily suspended till Saturday. Further course of action would be determined after reviewing the situation, he said.

Mr. Prasad expressed concern over the attack on the cyber police station in Nuh and said it would be thoroughly investigated.

A centre of a Rapid Action Force would be set up permanently in Nuh, he said.

Hooda’s demand

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded a judicial inquiry into the Nuh violence under the supervision of the High Court. He said instigators and rioters should be punished.

Mr. Hooda alleged the violence was the result of the failure of the BJP-JJP government. “The government proved to be a complete failure in understanding the sensitivity of the matter and taking precautionary measures. Even the local police had already given the report to the government. Despite this, appropriate steps were not taken by the government,” he said in a statement.

The former Chief Minister said riots did not benefit any side and innocent people had to bear the consequences. “Shops of innocent shopkeepers were burnt; houses of people were attacked and many lives were lost. Offices, schools, multinational companies had to declare a shutdown. It is clear that the BJP-JJP government has proved to be a complete failure in handling law and order. It has no right to remain in power,” he said.

So far, six persons including two Home Guards and four civilians, died in violent clashes between the two communities during Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra held on July 31 in Nuh.