Nuh violence, Live Updates | Anjuman Mosque attacked in Gurgaon, one dead

The attackers have been identified and security around shrines have been tightened, said Gurgaon DCP East

August 01, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:46 am IST

One person was killed and one sustained injuries in an attack on Anjuman mosque in Gurugram’s Sector 57 in the early hours of August 1. The attackers have been identified and security around shrines have been tightened, said Gurgaon DCP East.

Internet services have been suspended in Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar areas. Police and administration is holding meetings with prominent members of both communities to ensure peace, said Police.

Authorities on Tuesday imposed a curfew in Haryana’s Nuh district where two home guards were killed and several injured following violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession. Curfew has been clamped on Nuh district, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday. The situation in Nuh continues to be tense. However, there were no reports of any fresh violence on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Government has sought 20 companies of the Rapid Action Force from the Centre for a week to maintain the law and order situation in Nuh district.