Nuh violence, Live Updates | Anjuman Mosque attacked in Gurgaon, one dead

A mosque was attacked in the Sector 57 area of Gurugram as the death toll in the violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh district rose to five, police said on Tuesday.
Authorities on Tuesday imposed a curfew in Nuh where two home guards were killed and many others, including several policemen, injured on Monday.
In Gurugram, a 26-year-old man was killed and a mosque set ablaze in Gurugram’s Sector 57 as the violence spread to neighbouring Gurugram, the police said.
