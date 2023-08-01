HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Nuh violence, Live Updates | Anjuman Mosque attacked in Gurgaon, one dead

The attackers have been identified and security around shrines have been tightened, said Gurgaon DCP East

August 01, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:46 am IST

Vidya Gowri Venkatesh Tarwady _11907
Nuh [Haryana], July 31 (ANI): A shop is on fire after a clash erupted between two groups in Haryana's Nuh on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Nuh [Haryana], July 31 (ANI): A shop is on fire after a clash erupted between two groups in Haryana's Nuh on Monday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

One person was killed and one sustained injuries in an attack on Anjuman mosque in Gurugram’s Sector 57 in the early hours of August 1. The attackers have been identified and security around shrines have been tightened, said Gurgaon DCP East.

Internet services have been suspended in Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar areas. Police and administration is holding meetings with prominent members of both communities to ensure peace, said Police.

Authorities on Tuesday imposed a curfew in Haryana’s Nuh district where two home guards were killed and several injured following violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession. Curfew has been clamped on Nuh district, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday. The situation in Nuh continues to be tense. However, there were no reports of any fresh violence on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Government has sought 20 companies of the Rapid Action Force from the Centre for a week to maintain the law and order situation in Nuh district.

  • August 01, 2023 10:39
    Toll in Haryana violence rises to five, curfew imposed in Nuh

    A mosque was attacked in the Sector 57 area of Gurugram as the death toll in the violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh district rose to five, police said on Tuesday.

    Authorities on Tuesday imposed a curfew in Nuh where two home guards were killed and many others, including several policemen, injured on Monday.

    In Gurugram, a 26-year-old man was killed and a mosque set ablaze in Gurugram’s Sector 57 as the violence spread to neighbouring Gurugram, the police said.

    PTI

Related Topics

Religion / Violence

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.