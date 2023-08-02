HamberMenu
Haryana communal violence: Death toll rises to six, 116 arrested so far

August 02, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST - GURUGRAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Flames rise from shops and other structures set ablaze by miscreants during fresh violence at Badshahpur area in Gurugram on the night of August 1, 2023.

Flames rise from shops and other structures set ablaze by miscreants during fresh violence at Badshahpur area in Gurugram on the night of August 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The death toll in the communal violence which began early on August 1 in Haryana rose to six, Chief Minister Manohar Lal said on August 2. So far, 116 people have been arrested.

Badshapur Bajrang Dal co-ordinator Pradeep Sharma succumbed to injuries at Delhi’s Safdarjang Hospital in the morning, taking the toll to six, including two home guards.

Mr. Lal told a news agency that the sporadic incidents of violence in the State were controlled and normalcy was restored. He said those injured were under treatment at Nalhar medical college in Nuh, Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and other hospitals.

The Chief Minister said search operations were going on to arrest those responsible for the “unfortunate and tragic” incident. “Those arrested will be taken on remand for further investigation into the incident,” he said.

Making an appeal for peace, Mr. Lal said 30 companies of Haryana Police and 20 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) were deployed across the State. Of the CAPF companies, a maximum of 14 were deployed in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad.

Arson reported

Meanwhile, several incidents of arson in scrap dealer shops and godowns were reported in and around Badshahpur in Gurugram late on August 1. Fire Department officials said that more than half-a-dozen incidents of fire were reported till midnight.

The Hindu outfits have called for a Mahapanchayat in Manesar on this issue on August 2.

