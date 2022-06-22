I have 40 MLAs with me: Shinde claims from Guwahati

On late Monday night, he had left Mumbai with several Sena MLAs

On late Monday night, he had left Mumbai with several Sena MLAs

Eknath Shinde, the leader of the rebellion in the ruling Shiv Sena on Wednesday claimed he has 40 MLAs with him.

Mr. Shinde, who arrived at the Guwahati airport, spoke to reporters for the first time since his decision to rebel against his own party.

A chartered flight carrying Shiv Sena MLAs, who have rebelled against the party bringing a crisis to the MVA government in Maharashtra, arrived here early Wednesday.

Sources said that the flight from Surat in Gujarat landed at Guwahati’s Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi international airport at around 6.30 am.

The exact number of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs travelling in the flight is not known immediately but the flight had 89 passengers, including onboard crew, sources said.

The Maharashtra MLAs are being taken in special buses to a city hotel with police protection.

Assam is currently ruled by a BJP-led government.

On late Monday night, Mr. Shinde had left Mumbai with several Sena MLAs and stayed at a hotel in Gujarat's Surat city.

However, after holding talks with BJP leaders, he decided to shift to Guwahati.

Speaking to reporters outside Guwahati airport, Mr. Shinde said, “Here 40 MLAs are with me. Additional 10 MLAs will join me soon. I do not want to criticise anyone. We are keen on continuing the Sena founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray,” he said.

Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs in Maharashtra legislative assembly which has joined hands with NCP and Congress post-2019 assembly polls and formed government, breaking its alliance with the BJP.