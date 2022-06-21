Eknath Shinde: A grassroot Sena worker who rebelled

According to close aides of Mr. Shinde, the roots of his rebellion might have been continuous interference by the Yuva Sena leaders, who are close to Aaditya Thackeray

A grassroot Shiv Sena worker who rose to become one of the most powerful leaders in the party, Eknath Shinde is known for his raw style of functioning who avoids publicity. Mr. Shinde has been party’s face in politically vital Thane and Palghar districts – bordering Mumbai – where he is responsible for Sena’s impressive performance in Lok Sabha, Assembly and local body polls for over two decades and strengthening the party base in the region what is called as suburbs of the maximum city.

Despite being a powerful mass leader within the party, only next to Thackerays in comparison, Mr. Shinde has been fuming for being sidelined within the party folds. A four-time MLA from an urban seat of Thane, he was named as a legislative party leader in 2014.

Mr. Shinde handled an important department of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government. The MSRDC is constructing the ambitious Nagpur-Mumbai super communication highway for worth over ₹55,000 crore. The project, was a brainchild of Mr. Fadnavis and Mr. Shinde, effectively implemented by both the leaders, paving the way for a cordial relations between the two.

It must be noted that while a number of Sena leaders have been probed by Central agencies or facing allegations, Mr. Shinde has not been accused publicly by BJP leaders. Mr. Shinde too has avoided targeting BJP despite the latter’s continuous attack on the Sena and the Thackeray family.

In Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, he retained the department, and an additional responsibility of Urban Development Department (UDD), which is normally handled by the Chief Ministers in previous governments, too was given to him.

On the other hand, Mr. Shinde emerged as an accessible, ready-to-help and generous minister among Sena MLAs, especially those from rural areas, contrary to the restricted access with Mr. Thackeray.

Mr Shinde’s son Shrikant is party’s Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan constituency. The minister’s influence on urban parts like Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Navi Mumbai, Bhiwandi, Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayander and other parts of Thane and Palghar district make him an important player in the State’s politics and an important catch for any other party.

Mr. Shinde recently promoted a Marathi-film Dharmaveer on the life late Anand Dighe, his mentor. The film has a dialogue promoting the punishment to those who betray the party. The irony is hard to miss.