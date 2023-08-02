Haryana violence | Vishwa Hindu Parishad plans protests in various parts of Delhi

August 02, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - New Delhi

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal on Wednesday called protests at 23 locations in the national capital to mark their protest against the communal violence that had taken place in Nuh, Palwal and Gurugram districts of Haryana, which left six dead.

Among the 23 protests by the VHP and its subsidiary, the BD, in the National Capital Region, 18 were scheduled to be held before 11 a.m. on August 2. However, senior advocate Chander Uday Singh said there was a plea in the Supreme Court seeking to stop the demonstrations/rallies announced by the right-wing groups.

While most of the protests organised by the VHP were peaceful, huge demonstrations were called at the Delhi-Badarpur border, in Uttam Nagar and Brahmpuri localities, where senior VHP leaders addressed gatherings.

At the time of filing, there were no reports of any law and order incidents at any of the demonstrations.

A couple of protests are also planned between 6 and 8 p.m.

The police said that no permission was sought by the right-wing groups for protests, including in northeast Delhi where communal violence broke out in 2020.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (PRO) Sunam Nalwa said, “Keeping in view the violence in some districts of Haryana adjoining Delhi, elaborate security arrangements have been made at all sensitive places in Delhi and additional police forces have also been deployed where necessary. Any attempt to harm Delhi’s security and communal harmony will be dealt with strictly.”