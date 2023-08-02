Haryana communal violence live updates | Death toll rises to six; Delhi Police increases security in sensitive areas

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said in a tweet: “Politics of Hate! Four killed on Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express by RPF Jawan. Victims identified by religion.” “Shops, mosque torched; Naib Imam killed, apart from four others in Nuh. Police allegedly collaborated in violence against women in Manipur. Achche Din?” he asked.
- August 02, 2023 11:05‘Politics of Hate’: Kabil Sibal takes swipe at BJP
- August 02, 2023 10:52Death toll in communal violence in Haryana rises to six
Death toll in communal violence in Haryana rose to six, said Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Wednesday. 116 people have been arrested so far. he said. Pradeep Sharma, co-ordinator, Bajrang Dal, Badshapur, succumbed to injuries at Delhi’s Safdarjang Hospital during treatment on August 2. 30 companies of Haryana Police and 20 CAPF companies have been deployed across the State.
- August 02, 2023 10:46Bihar village cries for justice as young cleric killed in Gurugram attack
Following the death of a young naib imam of a Gurugram mosque in a mob attack, his village in Bihar has sought justice.
Cries for ‘justice’ rent the air at Maniyadih, a village in north Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, to which 19-year-old Haafiz Saad belonged.
“Saad babu was scheduled to return by a train along with his elder brother Shadab. Shadab had called us to complain that his brother was not ready to leave the mosque until tomorrow morning,” the slain naib imam’s maternal uncle Ibrahim Akhtar said over the phone.
“The main imam of the masjid had gone out of station, and Saad felt duty-bound not to leave the premises until his superior, who was scheduled to return on Thursday, was back,” said the bereaved uncle.
The elder brother, who stays elsewhere in Gurugram and gives tuition for a living, was of the view that they leave for a “safer” place, mindful of the communal violence there. However, for the younger sibling, the call for duty was too compelling.
Saad’s father Mushtaq smells a “conspiracy” against his son, unable to come to terms with reports that the mild-mannered youngster was attacked with swords before being shot dead.
“What was my son’s fault? Why did the mob attack the naib imam and not others who were present inside the mosque? I want justice. I want nothing else from the government,” said the crestfallen father.
“We were planning to visit Muzaffarpur tomorrow to receive Saad and his brother at the station and bring them home. Now, here we are, awaiting the ambulance which would bring his body,” wailed the bereaved father.
- PTI
- August 02, 2023 10:39‘No big incidents have happened outside Nuh’: ADGP Mamta on Haryana violence
Amid the clashes in Haryana that broke on Monday between two groups, the Additional Director General of Police Mamta Singh on Tuesday said that Nuh was the main affected area and no big incidents have happened outside Nuh.
While talking to ANI, ADGP Singh said, “Nuh was the main affected area...outside Nuh, no big incidents have happened...there were small incidents of violence, we have registered FIR and an investigation is underway.”
The ADGP also appealed to the people to come forward with any information that can help them in the investigation.
“We have arrested a large number of people. We have appealed to everyone to come forward if they have any information that can help us in the investigation or identify the rioters,” ADGP Singh said on Nuh clashes.
- ANI
- August 02, 2023 10:37Delhi Police increases security in sensitive areas to deal with any law and order situation
In view of the communal violence in various South Haryana districts, including Gurugram, the Delhi Police said that it has increased security in sensitive areas of the city to deal with any law & order situation.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (PRO) Sunam Nalwa said, “Keeping in view the violence in some districts of Haryana adjoining Delhi, elaborate security arrangements have been made at all sensitive places in Delhi and additional police forces have also been deployed where necessary.
Any attempt to harm Delhi’s security and communal harmony will be dealt with strictly.”
COMMents
SHARE