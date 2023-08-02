Haryana communal violence live updates | Death toll rises to six; Delhi Police increases security in sensitive areas

Four people, including two home guards, died and many others were injured in Nuh district of Haryana where mobs tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, while a naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram on Tuesday

August 02, 2023 10:40 am | Updated 11:23 am IST

Death toll in communal violence in Haryana rose to six, said Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Wednesday (August 2). 116 people have been arrested so far, he said. Pradeep Sharma, co-ordinator, Bajrang Dal, Badshapur, succumbed to injuries at Delhi’s Safdarjang Hospital during treatment. 30 companies of Haryana Police and 20 CAPF companies have been deployed across the State.

In view of the communal violence in various parts of Haryana, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday (August 2) that it has increased security in sensitive areas of the city to deal with any law and order situation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (PRO) Sunam Nalwa said, “keeping in view the violence in some districts of Haryana adjoining Delhi, elaborate security arrangements have been made at all sensitive places in Delhi and additional police forces have also been deployed where necessary. Any attempt to harm Delhi’s security and communal harmony will be dealt with strictly.”

Earlier on Tuesday (August 1), a mob attacked a mosque in Gurugram and killed its naib imam, taking the toll in the violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh district to five, police said.

Authorities imposed a curfew in Nuh where many others were injured, as Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij claimed that the violence was “engineered”.

Live updates: