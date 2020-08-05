Ghaziabad journalist murder case | Last absconding accused held

The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday said they have arrested the last remaining accused in the journalist Vikram Joshi murder case. Joshi, 35, was shot in the head by goons near his home at Mata Colony in Vijay Nagar on the night of July 20 while he was on a two-wheeler with his two daughters.
He had succumbed to the injuries on July 22 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad, Kalanidhi Naithani said.
U.P. journalist murder: SHO suspended
“Nine of the accused were arrested immediately after the incident. One accused, Akash Bihari, was absconding and searches were carried out for him. A reward of ₹25,000 was also announced on his arrest. Akash has also been arrested early on Wednesday,” Mr. Naithani said.
“All accused in the case have been arrested now,” he said.
The family of Joshi had alleged that the local police took no action on complaints made earlier against the goons, who allegedly harassed his niece. Joshi had confronted the accused on July 16, after which a fight broke out between the two sides and one of the accused had got injured.
New jungle raj in U.P., says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
The Ghaziabad police had suspended the police station incharge of the area where Joshi was shot. The probe in the case was transferred from the local Vijay Nagar police station to the Kotwali Nagar police station.
