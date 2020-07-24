New jungle raj in U.P., says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the State and called it a “new jungle raj that has surrendered before goons”.
Ms. Vadra’s comments on twitter came after Sanjeet Yadav, a resident of Kanpur, was killed by his kidnappers despite the family paying a ransom amount to secure his release.
Ms. Vadra said the law and order situation in U.P. has completely collapsed and common people don’t feel safe, be it at home, road, office or anywhere else.
“After Vikram Joshi, now abducted Sanjeet Yadav in Kanpur has been killed. The police got the money paid to the kidnappers and he was killed as well. A new goondaraj has come into being. In this jungle raj, law and order has surrendered before the goons,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.
The Congress leader has been consistently targeting the U.P. government over the rising crime rate in the State and also referred to the recent killing of Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi, whose police complaint against some people was allegedly ignored by the local police.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath