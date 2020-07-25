U.P. journalist murder: SHO suspended

The Ghaziabad police have suspended the police station in-charge of Vijay Nagar area where journalist Vikram Joshi was shot at four days ago by assailants, a senior officer said on Friday.
The probe in the case has been transferred from the Vijay Nagar police station to the Kotwali police station, Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said.
The action has been taken in view of the report submitted by Circle Officer (Ghaziabad Zone 1) Rakesh Mishra, who was probing the matter, Mr. Naithani said.
Joshi, 35, was shot in the head by goons near his home at Mata Colony in Vijay Nagar on Monday night while he was on a two-wheeler with his two daughters.
He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.
