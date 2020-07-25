Other States

U.P. journalist murder: SHO suspended

The Ghaziabad police have suspended the police station in-charge of Vijay Nagar area where journalist Vikram Joshi was shot at four days ago by assailants, a senior officer said on Friday.

The probe in the case has been transferred from the Vijay Nagar police station to the Kotwali police station, Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said.

The action has been taken in view of the report submitted by Circle Officer (Ghaziabad Zone 1) Rakesh Mishra, who was probing the matter, Mr. Naithani said.

Joshi, 35, was shot in the head by goons near his home at Mata Colony in Vijay Nagar on Monday night while he was on a two-wheeler with his two daughters.

He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 25, 2020 12:15:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/up-journalist-murder-sho-suspended/article32187072.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY