Journalist shot at by assailants in Ghaziabad dies

Vikram Joshi, the Ghaziabad journalist who was shot at by assailants on the night of July 20, succumbed to his bullet injury on Wednesday, police said.
Mr. Joshi was shot days after he lodged a complaint at the Vijay Nagar police station against three persons for harassing and making objectionable comments against his niece. He was waylaid by at least half-a-dozen assailants at Mata Colony in the Pratap Vihar area of the city, and had received serious injuries, including a bullet wound on the head.
Nine persons, including two of the three main accused Ravi and Chhotu, were arrested on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the family members of Mr. Joshi refused to receive the body of the deceased, demanding strict action against the erring officials. Mr. Joshi’s sister alleged that the police post in-charge of Pratap Vihar, who was suspended by SSP Kalanidhi Naithani on Tuesday, was directly involved in the murder of her brother.
Meanwhile, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey reached Yashoda Hospital, where Mr. Joshi was admitted, and announced a relief of ₹10 lakh from the State government for the family of the deceased. He also promised free education to the daughters of Mr. Joshi and a job for the wife of the journalist.
