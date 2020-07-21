Journalist shot at in Ghaziabad; 5 held

A journalist was shot at by unidentified assailants in Ghaziabad late on Monday. He is in a critical condition in hospital.

The attack came days after he lodged a police complaint against harassment of his niece by a few locals.

Vikram Joshi, who works at a local newspaper, was returning home with his daughters on a motorcycle when he was attacked by assailants in Mata Colony in Pratap Vihar area of the city.

The journalist received serious injuries, including a bullet wound on the head, and was moved to the Yashoda hospital.

Manish Kumar Mishra, Superintendent of Police (City), said they had received information about the attack. “All the five accused, including the one who opened fire, have been nabbed by the police team. They were known to the family of Mr. Joshi,” he said.

Prime facie, he said, it seemed they attacked Mr. Joshi because he had lodged a complaint against them.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera and a few men could be seen hitting Mr. Joshi, even as his daughters looked on. While the shooting part is unclear, the miscreants could be seen dragging him towards a car, before running away from the spot.

Aniket Joshi, brother of Mr. Joshi, told reporters that miscreants had misbehaved with his daughter, and the journalist had lodged a complaint to senior police officials in the Vijay Nagar police station. “The police had recorded a complaint two days back but no arrest was made,” he said.