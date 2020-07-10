Other States

Gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounter, says UP Police

Gangster Vikas Dubey, accused of shooting dead eight policemen in Kanpur’s Bikru village last week, is dead, Uttar Pradesh police said on Friday morning.

According to officials, a police vehicle carrying Dubey from Ujjan in Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur met with an accident in the Barra area in Kanpur.

Dubey, on the run since the attack on the policemen, was arrested near the Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Thursday.

“He was handed over to the U.P. police, who took him to their State by road,” an M.P. police official said.

More details are awaited.

