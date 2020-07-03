National

Eight U.P. policemen killed in encounter with criminals

The encounter took place when the police team was trying to arrest a history sheeter who is facing 60 criminal cases

At least eight Uttar Pradesh police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were killed in an encounter with criminals in Kanpur, police said on Friday.

The encounter took place when the police team was trying to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history sheeter facing 60 criminal cases, in Dikru village under Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of July 2 and 3, they said.

As the police team was about to reach the hideout of the dreaded criminal, a hail of bullets was showered on them from a building rooftop, leaving Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead, officials said.

