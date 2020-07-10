Kanpur shootout | Gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife, son arrested

Hours after the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, his wife, son and a servant too were apprehended by the Uttar Pradesh STF here on Thursday evening.

Vikas Dubey’s wife Richa Dubey was arrested from her Krishna Nagar residence on Thursday evening by a team of the Special Task Force (STF) on charges of harbouring the gangster and conniving with him, police sources said.

The gangster’s son and a servant were also arrested, sources said.

“Vikas Dubey’s wife is being questioned to elicit information about the facts relating to the events involving ambush of the police team in Kanpur, a police spokesman said.

Richa is said to have supported Dubey in his unlawful activities.

She is allegedly the part of the conspiracy that led to the killing of eight policemen at Kanpur’s Bikru village on July 3.

She had allegedly connected her mobile phone to a CCTV camera installed in their now-demolished house at Bikru village and kept an eye on the activities there even from her absence.

Richa had gone missing immediately after the Kanpur ambush.

Earlier, police had visited the gangster’s Krishna Nagar residence twice but could not find Richa or the couple’s son.

Vikas Dubey is being brought from Ujjain to Kanpur on a transit remand.