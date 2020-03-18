Coronavirus | 3 more COVID-19 cases in Ladakh, one more in J&K

Three fresh cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Ladakh administration on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to six in the sparsely populated cold desert region.

“Three more from Ladakh have tested positive. Two are from Leh district and one is from Kargil district. All of them are in isolation wards,” said Commissioner Secretary, Ladakh, Rigzin Sampheal.

All the patients are male. “One of them has a travel history and two others contracted it locally from patients. One is a 25-year-old and two others are in their 30s,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the UT administration has imposed Section 144, banning assembly of more than five persons, in Kargil district “as a precautionary measure.”

One more in J&K

In the Union Territory of J&K, the total number of COVID-19 affected patients has risen to three, with the detection of one more case in the past 24 hours. “One more case confirmed positive. He has a travel history to Saudi Arabia. He had reported high viral load earlier. Total three positive cases now,” J&K government spokesman Rohit Kansal said.

The J&K government on Tuesday extended the J&K Epidemic Disease (COVID-19) Regulations, 2020, to both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir to step up efforts to tackle the contagious disease. “Around 2060 persons have been kept under home quarantine and 28 are in hospital quarantine,” the government said.

The government urged the general public to maintain social distancing. “The intervention includes remaining out of crowded settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet, or 2 meters) from others when possible,” the advisory said.