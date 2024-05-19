Militants kill one and injure two in separate attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

Days before the Lok Sabha polls for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat are held on May 25, militants fatally shot a local politician and injured a tourist couple in two separate incidents late on May 18.

Campaigning ends for fifth phase of Lok Sabha poll

Campaigning for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election ended on May 18. A total of 49 seats, including the high-profile constituencies of Amethi and Rae Bareli, will vote in this phase on May 20. Of these seats, the BJP had won 32 in 2019, while the Congress got only Rae Bareli. This time, the BJP is contesting 40 seats while the Congress has limited itself to just 18 seats, leaving the rest to its allies.

Will march to BJP HQ with AAP leaders on May 19, arrest all of us, says Arvind Kejriwal

In a video message on Saturday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will march up to the BJP headquarters with all his party leaders on May 19. He dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest all leaders, MPs, and MLAs of the party at one go “instead of sending us to jail one by one”.

Nearly one in four candidates contesting in the sixth phase in West Bengal are crorepatis

Out of the 79 candidates contesting in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election in West Bengal, 21 candidates have assets valued at more than ₹1 crore, data compiled by the non-profit Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) shows. Seven of the crorepati candidates are with the BJP, six of them are with the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and two of them are candidates of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M).

BJP’s own Pasmanda outreach in Bihar thrown off rails by pm Modi’s campaign speeches

In re-directing the BJP’s campaign after the first phase of voting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has positioned himself and his party as the only ones capable of ‘rescuing’ reservations from Muslims for Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs, accusing the Congress of planning to give SC/ST/OBC quotas to Muslims. What has become collateral damage in the process is the BJP’s own Pasmanda outreach in Bihar, which had been in the making for over eight months.

Fresh low pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal may extend wet weather over Tamil Nadu

A fresh low pressure area that is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal around May 22 may extend the wet weather over Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the ongoing intense rain spell in parts of the State is expected to continue, particularly over the southern districts and the Western Ghats till Wednesday.

Stifling heat in northwest India to continue for 5 more days

The extreme heat crippling large parts of northwest India will continue for another five days, with Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh predicted to bear the maximum impact as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted a severe heat wave over the plains of northwest India over the next five days.

Jharkhand man shot dead, two injured as unidentified gunmen open fire in Imphal

A 42-year-old man from Jharkhand was killed and two others were injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire at them in Manipur’s Imphal on May 18, a police official said. The deceased was identified as Shree Ram Hansda, a resident of Godda district in Jharkhand. He was working in Manipur as a labourer. The identity of the other two injured persons was not immediately known, but the police said that they were also from Jharkhand.

FSSAI asks fruit traders, food biz not to use banned product ‘calcium carbide’ for fruit ripening

In an official statement, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it has “alerted traders’/fruits handlers/Food Business Operators (FBOs) operating ripening chambers to strictly ensure compliance with the prohibition on calcium carbide for artificial ripening of fruits, particularly during the mango season”.

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters rally in Washington to mark a painful present and past

About 400 demonstrators braved steady rains to rally on the National Mall on the 76th anniversary of what is called the Nakba, the Arabic word for catastrophe. There were calls in support of Palestinian rights and an immediate end to Israeli military operations in Gaza. “No peace on stolen land” and “End the killings, stop the crime/Israel out of Palestine,” echoed through the crowd.

Royal Challengers dethrone Super Kings, enter playoffs

When Royal Challengers Bengaluru went on a five-match winning run after hanging on to its fingernails for much of the season, even its most ardent fans wouldn’t have believed that their team’s stars had aligned. But, on Saturday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the most definitive proof for it emerged as RCB beat Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs to qualify for the playoffs.