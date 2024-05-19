GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Jharkhand man shot dead, two injured as unidentified gunmen open fire in Imphal

Shree Ram Hansda, the deceased, was from Jharkhand and was working in Manipur as a labourer

Published - May 19, 2024 12:35 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old man from Jharkhand was killed and two others were injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire at them in Manipur’s Imphal on May 18, a police official said.

The deceased was identified as Shree Ram Hansda, a resident of Godda district in Jharkhand. He was working in Manipur as a labourer. The identity of the other two injured persons was not immediately known, but the police said that they were also from Jharkhand.

The police official said that investigations were on and efforts were on to identify the accused.

Manipur ethnic conflict characterised by brutality: Data

Ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki-Zo people and the Meitei people erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023. At least 221 people have been killed and more than 50,000 displaced in the ethnic violence. Following the violence, more than 4,500 weapons were looted from police armouries and a large number of weapons are still in possession of civilians.

In the past year, there has been a rampant increase in cases of extortion by armed groups in the valley districts of the State.

Related Topics

Manipur

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.