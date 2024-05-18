GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL-17: RCB vs CSK: Rain interrupts play in a do-or-die match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings

Updated - May 18, 2024 08:13 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 07:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Groundsmen cover the field as rain disrupts the Indian Premier League cricket match between between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru, on May 18, 2024.

Groundsmen cover the field as rain disrupts the Indian Premier League cricket match between between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru, on May 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

After putting into bat, Royal Challengers Bengaluru scored 31 for no loss in 3 overs in a crucial Indian Premier League 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru on May 18.

When Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli started to slay the CSK bowling, the sky opened up to interrupt the match.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and decided to bowl in the Indian Premier League 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru on May 18.

It is a do or die encounter for both the teams. Chennai Super Kings gain an upper hand than the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

RCB vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024

Rain threat looms large in Bengaluru. If the encounter is washed out, Chennai Super Kings will be through to the playoffs.

If Chennai Super Kings win the match, it is automatically enter the play-off rounds. But on the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have to win by 18 runs if RCB scores 200 or win the match with 11 balls to spare if CSK bats first.

Fans throng Chinnawamy Stadium; ticket prices soar in black for RCB vs CSK IPL clash

Fans are expecting an enthralling contest as both Virat Kohli and legendary M.S. Dhoni will be seen in action.

Chennai Super Kings brought Mitchell Santner in place of Moeen Ali while Royal Challengers Bengaluru have brought Glenn Maxwell in place of Will Jacks who returned back to his country.

After winning the toss, Ruturaj Gaikwad says “Cloud cover made me take the decision to bowl first. Mitchell Santner comes in place of Moeen Ali.”

Faf du Plessis said “we would also have bowled first. We have brought Maxwell in place of Jacks.”

The teams

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameroon Green, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Yash Dayal, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson. Impact Subs: Swapnil, Rawat, Prabhudesai, Vyshak and Himanshu

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh. Impact Subs: Dube, Rizvi, Solanki, Rasheed and Choudhary

